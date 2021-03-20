PASAN to shut down NASS, Houses of Assembly from Monday

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, has directed its members nationwide to shut down the National Assembly and all the 36 State Houses of Assembly from midnight Monday, March 22 indefinitely.

Members of the PASAN who are legislative workers said the indefinite strike will be used to press home their demands, especially on the issue of legislative autonomy.

Specifically, PASAN said the grouse of its members was the “non- implementation of Financial Autonomy Act and Presidential Order of October 10,2020.

The order for the shut down of the legislative houses was contained in statement jointly signed by the PASAN’s President, Comrade Usman Muhammad and its Acting Secretary, Comrade Ikechukwu Alaribe made available to PM NEWS in Port Harcourt.

It also warned its members that, “no Chapter leadership should engage in any negotiation as all negotiations must be done centrally.”

The implication is that the legislative arm of government across the country would be shutdown thereby crippling the law making businesses and oversight functions by lawmakers.

See Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN Statement below