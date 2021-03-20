Nigeria records 130 COVID-19 infections, zero death for second day

By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded another day of zero death and 130 new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of infections in the country has now risen to 161,539 and the death toll remains at 2027.

“On the 19th of March 2021, 130 new confirmed cases were recorded in the country.

“Till date, 161,539 cases have been confirmed, 147,581 cases discharged and 2,027 deaths across the country.

“The 130 new cases were reported from 13 states – Lagos (46), Ogun (19), Kwara (18), FCT (12), Kaduna (10), Ekiti (six)Abia (five), Edo(three), Sokoto(three), Osun (three), Niger (two), Oyo (two), and Akwa Ibom (one), the NCDC said.

According to the report, 691 more recovered on Friday.

“Our discharges today include 242 community recoveries in Lagos State, 193 in FCT and 103 in Kwara State, managed in line with guidelines.” NCDC said.

It noted that the country’s active cases stood at 11,931, in the last 24 hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country had tested 1,684,305 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on 27 February, 2020.

NAN recalls that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trend, after an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22, 2021.

Since then, the country’s daily new positive cases have come down to 130 as of March 19, 2021.