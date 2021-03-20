MI drops ‘TDBK’ featuring Sinzu, Erigga

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian rapper Jude Abaga better known as MI, has released his latest collaborative single titled ‘TDBK’.

The song, which was released in the early hours of Friday, features Sinzu and Erigga, two other musicians.

‘TDBK’ sees the rappers showcase their lyrical prowess in Pidgin English while dwelling on Nigeria’s sociopolitical realities.

Announcing the new single, MI wrote; “New single out now!!!!!! On all madafakeen platforms!!! Link in gaddaayuummm bio!!!

“Let’s get it let’s go. #TBDK #Thisbeatdeknock”

MI began his music career when he returned to Nigeria in 2003, when the likes of Modenine, Ruggedman, and Eedris Abdulkareem, were dominating the industry.

The rapper quickly commenced the production of mixtapes.

This led to the critically acclaimed single ‘Safe’, which was followed by the release of his first album ‘Talk About It’. Ever since, MI has made a total of four albums, four mixtapes, two extended plays, and one compilation project.

The 39-year-old rapper had earlier made the headlines after he exited Chocolate City, a record label where he had long been the CEO.