Makinde: I would be first Oyo governor to hand over to a successor

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor Seyi Makinde has said that he would make history in Oyo State to be the first governor to hand over to a successor.

Makinde said this on Saturday at the Inauguration of the 8th President of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide.

He noted that no governor in the state has ever handed over to his successor after the expiration of his tenure.

“No governor has ever handed over to his successor in this state,

“Baba Lam Adeshina didn’t hand over to his successor.

“Former Governor Ladoja didn’t hand over to former Governor Adebayo Alao Akala.

“Akala didn’t hand over to Abiola Ajimobi and Ajimobi didn’t hand over to me.

“But I’m standing in front of the altar of God, I will be the first governor to hand over to my successor.

He commended the smooth process that led to the inauguration of the new CAC President.

Makinde pointed out that Nigeria is at a crossroads.

He said priority should be given to ending the crisis of division in the nation.