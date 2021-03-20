Kiss Jaga drops visuals for latest song “Hustle”

By Daniels Ekugo

Nigeria’s fast rising artiste, Adedeji Babatunde, popularly known as Kiss Jaga is set to drop the video of his song Hustle come 24 March, 2021.

The artiste who was a member of the group Called “QUEST” went solo after his first attempt with Special Woman.

The melodious singer also gives accolades to his team, adding that with results so far, the project is accepted by his fans home and abroad.

“The song is about evolution, growth, love, and pain but generally, it is dedicated to my fans.

“As an artiste you have to find your weapon and talk about what inspires you.

”Hustle is electrifying, historical with a lot of inspirations,” he said.

Hustle’ will be Kiss Jaga First major project since the beginning of his musical career. He also has a couple of singles to his catalogue.

The project is coming after QUEST dropped a single titled Special Woman.

The talented artiste is signed by SUNNY DEE Records.