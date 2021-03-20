Just In: Gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Ogun

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

A traditional ruler, Oba Tajudeen Omotayo, the Oba Alade Meta of Imope land, a community in Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun State was on Saturday abducted by some yet to be identified gunmen.

Available details of the circumstances in which the traditional was abducted are still sketchy.

But sources from the town said the Oba left his palace around 11 am in his butter colored special utility vehicle with plate number W 3J9 Ogun for Ijebu-Ode.

And on his way back home around 3:00pm, the unknown gun men accosted him at Okeeri of area of Imope and took him away leaving his vehicle on the road.

When contacted, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oyeyemi Abimbola said the police heard of a kidnap in Ijebu Igbo, but could not tell if it was the traditional ruler.

He said policemen had been drafted to the area to rescue the abducted victim.

In recent time, kidnapping for ransom has risen in Ogun State, with the latest being the abduction of two female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, who were later rescued.

Recently, a family of seven was arrested for involvement in series of kidnap cases in Sagamu area of Ogun State.

READ ALSO: Rivers: Kidnappers demand N5bn ransom for King Kuru