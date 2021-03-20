“I’ve endured too much betrayal” – Saweetie confirms split from Quavo

By Taiwo Okanlawon

American rapper, Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper popularly known as Saweetie has confirmed she broke up with rapper boyfriend Quavo of Migos.

Saweetie and Quavo unfollowed each other on Instagram, which led to speculation by fans that the couple have indeed broken up.

However, Saweetie yesterday, March 19, took to her Twitter to confirm the news and to put a stop to the rumors that were circulating about her and her ex-boyfriend.

The “My Type” rapper in her tweet, hinted that Quavo cheated on her with another woman.

She wrote: “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women”

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation Folded hands,”she said in another tweet.

I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽 — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

The pair both work in the entertainment industry, their love story actually started on the Internet.

In a 2020 interview with GQ, Quavo admitted that he slid into Saweetie’s DMs back in 2018 after being enamored with her pictures on Instagram.

“I seen her on my Explore page. I was like, ‘Da*n! Who is this?’” Quavo confessed. “So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ So I slid in her DM. I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’”

The ‘Icy Girl’ rapper revealed to GQ that she played hard to get with the Migos member

Saweetie admitted that she “played hard to get” for a while and the pair stayed in contact for two months before they agreed to meet up.

It wasn’t too long before the public caught wind of their budding romance. But not everyone felt that their relationship was genuine at first.

Many fans of Quavo and the “Icy Girl” rapper believed that they were faking a relationship for PR purposes and began to place bets on when they would split up.