Igbo Presidency not feasible if North doesn’t buy into it – Okupe

A former aide to Ex-Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan respectively, Dr Doyin Okupe, has said Nigeria can have an Igbo president only if Nigeria is able to evolve a grand National Consensus on the project such as that which was enacted in 1999 when the 2 presidential candidates were Yoruba.

Okupe added that one major reason the North will not support the Igbo presidency come 2023 is that the North are yet to forgive the Igbo over the incidences of 1966 of which one of the high points was the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto in what until today is believed by many people to be an Igbo coup.

The former presidential aide, who has declared his interest to run in the 2023 presidency, took to social media to make this known in a series of tweets while stressing that if the Igbos reach a consensus with the North, in the interest of equity, fairness and national unity, he will shelve his ambition. However, in the event that the national consensus is not achievable,he will continue with his presidential ambition in 2023.

PRESIDENCY 2023 An Igbo President is only possible if we are able to evolve a grand National Consensus on the project such as that which was enacted in 1999, when the 2 presidential candidates were Yoruba. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021

A national consensus for Igbo Presidency cannot evolve until the core north forgives the Igbos for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto by nigerian soldiers of igbo extraction in the 1966 Coup. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021

This is the political Knot only the Igbo leaders must spearhead and with the support of other well meaning Nigerians, resolve with a high level of humility and political dexterity. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021

If this consensus emerges, in the interest of equity, fairness & national unity, I will shelve my ambition & support whoever is chosen as a candidate by my party.

However, in the event that this national consensus is not achievabe, I WILL RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2023 by God's Grace — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021

PRESIDENCY 2023 AND THE IGBOS.

I made a statement of fact that unless a national concensus emerges, it will be impossible for a nigerian president to emerge from the east. This is a political fact. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021

This is a political fact.

It is not just the east but also neither the SW, SS nor the middle belt can produce a president without a national concensus.

Unfortunately the North with its numbers only need one other zone in the south to produce a President. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021

This is also a fact. Check Alhaji shehu Shagari's election results.

The SW produced a president in 1999 through this national concensus. FACT.

If the North for whatever reason does not buy-in into the Igbo Presidency it is not going to be feasible. FACT. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021

So I advocated for the development of the much needed national concensus to make the 2023 Igbo presidency dream a reality and all hell let lose and Venom poured copiously on me.

I even stated that if this concensus emerges I will drop my personal ambition to run in 2023. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021

Yet a rabbid attack was unleashed on me.

Some even suggested that because of this I will not be president.

Wow!!! How foolish.

If speaking the truth will stop me from becoming President then I will NEVER stop speaking the Truth. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021

If this nation abhors the truth and disparages those who speak the truth with courage, then the nation must prepare to bear the consequences of unrighteousness. For ONLY righteousness will exalt this nation.

For d avoidance of doubt a lot of healing needs to be done in this land — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021

Also political problems require political solutions. In a multi ethnic, cultural and religious nation like ours, and given our chequered history, power can only go round through negotiations, platitudes, understanding and application of wisdom. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021

It cannot be by force, blackmail or upon justifiable demand or idle entitlement disposition.

I REST MY CASE. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 20, 2021