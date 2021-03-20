Igbo Presidency not feasible if North doesn’t buy into it – Okupe

By
Olufunmilola Olukomaiya
-
Doyin Okupe
Dr Doyin Okupe: says if the North for whatever reason does not buy-in into Igbo Presidency, it is not going to be feasible.
Doyin Okupe
A former aide to Ex-Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan respectively, Dr Doyin Okupe, has said Nigeria can have an Igbo president only if Nigeria is able to evolve a grand National Consensus on the project such as that which was enacted in 1999 when the 2 presidential candidates were Yoruba.

Okupe added that one major reason the North will not support the Igbo presidency come 2023 is that the North are yet to forgive the Igbo over the incidences of 1966 of which one of the high points was the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto in what until today is believed by many people to be an Igbo coup.

The former presidential aide, who has declared his interest to run in the 2023 presidency, took to social media to make this known in a series of tweets while stressing that if the Igbos reach a consensus with the North, in the interest of equity, fairness and national unity, he will shelve his ambition. However, in the event that the national consensus is not achievable,he will continue with his presidential ambition in 2023.

