How my boyfriend made my Val’s Day special – DJ Dimple Nipple

By Nimot Sulaimon

St. Valentine’s Day is a day set aside for lovers to celebrate their love. While some ladies have cold and bleak stories to tell, some ride the wave of joy and sheer enchantment.

One of such ladies is , Rachel Oluwabukola Martins a.k.a DJ Dimple Nipple who would not forget in a hurry the St. Valentine’s Day of 2021 when she got a surprise gift from her boyfriend.

“Fast forward to 2020 when I got my first car with my hard earned money and yes 2021 January, I got my second car and I’m doing pretty well for myself and on lover’s day, my boyfriend surprised me with the latest Cerato. Not just that, also a complete DJ set. I will be 21 by 10th of May 2021 and already I’m living my dream.”

At the age of 20, in 2020 she bought her first car and in January of this year, she bought her second car. It appears the stars are falling in the right places for the six-foot beauty from the Lagos Island Local Government of Lagos State, Nigeria.

As enchanting as her story sounds, DJ Dimple Nipple had a rough beginning and almost quit, saved from the strong streak from which she was forged.

She began her career as a professional dancer who danced at every upscale nightclub in Lagos. The G12 Beach and DNA nightclubs are just a couple where she registered her name as a dancer of note.

At G12 DJ Dimple Nipple caught the attention of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. And both respected her dancing skills by posting her on their respective Instagram Story and Snapchat.

In fact, it was through Tiwa Savage posting of her dancing videos that Funke Akindele fell in love with her and cast her in her popular YouTube series “House Helps”. DJ Dimple Nipple would go on to make a career as an actress on account of her dancing exploits.

She may not have a cheery story to tell of her life as a video vixen but she sure left her footprints on that landscape, having featured “Give me Love” by Skales featuring Tekno; Motigbana video by Olamide; Forkanizer video by Skuki and Omo video by Burna Boy, among others.

As a DJ trained by DJ Kaywise and DJ Kenzy, she has carved a niche for herself as a woman of steel on the wheel of steel.

“I got a lot of shows to come perform as a DJ from 2019 and to my greatest surprise I was called to come play for Crossroad Lounge in Eko Hotel alongside DJ Kaywise and DJ Exclusive,” she recalled and heralded her own reign.

At the 2020 City People Awards, DJ Dimple Nipple bagged the award of DJ of the Year (Female category).