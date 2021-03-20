Gyakie enlists Omah Lay in ‘Forever’ remix

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste, Jackie Acheampong also known as Gyakie has teamed up with Nigerian singer and the Headies 2021 ‘next rated’ award winner, Omah Lay for the remix to her chart-topping single ‘Forever’.

The remix of ‘Forever, which was released on Friday, 19 has begun to gain huge traction on social media platforms.

The original song was released last year alongside four other tracks to make Gyakie’s breakout EP ‘SEED’.

The EP — which had other tracks like ‘Joy and Happiness’, ‘Whine’, ‘Vacation’, and ‘Journey’ — was released to favourable reception, reached number one on music charts in Nigeria and Ghana, and went on to amass 11 million combined streams across digital service providers (DSPs).

In consolidation to the success of the EP, Gyakie has wasted no time in featuring the Nigerian sensational singer to recreate the chart-topping single.

Announcing the release of the new track in a Twitter post, she wrote” Hello guys! Thanks for your support from the beginning of my music journey till date.

“Today I officially present to you, the Remix of FOREVER feat @Omah_Lay Kindly check it out and put someone on Yellow heart #ForeverRemix https://gyakie.lnk.to/foreverremix.”

Omah Lay also wrote: ‘’Thanks for having me on this great record @Gyaki #ForeverRemix out now’’.

The talented singer who is currently promoting her EP in Nigeria made her debut in the Ghanaian music industry in 2019 with songs such as ‘Love is Pretty’ and ‘Never Like This’.