Gunmen abduct, kill ex-governor Wamakko’s personal aide

Unknown gunmen have killed Alhaji Abba Abbey Gidan Haki, the personal aide to former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

According to a statement by Bashir Rabe Mani, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Senator Wamakko, Abbey was abducted and killed on Thursday night while his corpse was found on Friday on the road to Durbawa town in Kware Local Government of Sokoto State.

He was aged 50 and survived by a wife and five children.

The statement prayed Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannat Firdaus and give his family, Wamakko and people of the state, the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Abbey was buried on Friday night according to Islamic rites.

Chief Imam of Sheikh Uthman Bin Fodiyo Juma’at Mosque, Sokoto, Sheikh Abubakar Shehu Na Liman led the prayer at his funeral.

The funeral prayer was attended by Senator Wamakko, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi; he Sokoto APC acting chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida; traditional rulers, Islamic clerics, members of the National and State Assemblies, serving and retired civil servants as well as thousands of sympathisers, among others.