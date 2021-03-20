Governors, stakeholders in S/West declare support for review of APC Constitution

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Governors and other stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South West have declared support for the ongoing process to review the constitution of the party.

The Governors and the stakeholders spoke at APC Constitution Review (South West Stakeholders Meeting) held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta on Friday.

The meeting which was hosted by Governor Dapo Abiodun was also attended by the governors of Osun and Ondo States and other leaders of the party in the region.

Speaking at the meeting, Ogun State Governor stressed the need for the continued re-evaluation of the Constitution of the APC to reflect its democratic tendencies, where members practice and ensure internal democracy.

Abiodun stated that there is need to tinker with the Constitution to make the party more potent and acceptable to the people.

“It is important that we come together to appraise ourselves as members of this great party, and, even look critically at the structure of our party. This will give us the opportunity to evaluate the journey so far. It is a period of self-examination.

“In doing this, the Constitution of our party is a vital instrument that we must continuously re-evaluate. If we must prove to others that we are true democrats, we must be seen as practising and ensuring internal democracy even within the Party”, he said.

The Governor opined that there are bound to be disagreements on issues concerning the party, adding however that no matter how tough the disagreement might seem, what matter is the ability of members to resolve misunderstandings, learn from the mistakes and move forward”.

“At this meeting, therefore, we should be able to resolve all our disagreements and chart a course for the progress of our great party in the South-West”.

In his own contribution, the Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola said the meeting is a response to the growing agitation of members for the reform of APC, adding that it was an opportunity to listen and learn from each other for the progress of the party.

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on his part, said the South west zone would constitute a Committee that would present its position to the APC Constitution Review Committee.

He, however, urged the Committee to look into the Constitution of the Board of Trustees of the party, mode of conducting primary elections and how to become a delegate.

Former Governor of Ogun State and Chieftain of the Party, Chief Olusegun Osoba, called on the Committee to ensure that internal democracy remain the cardinal principle of APC at all levels.

Chairman of the APC Constitution Review Committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman, assured that the Committee would take into consideration all views generated from the zone.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chairman of the party in Ogun State, Chief Yemi Sanusi, noted the need to reshape the current Constitution which has been in existence since the formation of the party in 2013, and called on the leaders to look at ways of coming up with a constitution that would make the party much stronger.