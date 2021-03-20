Ekiti bye-election: Gov. Fayemi blows hot, orders arrest of political thugs

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Saturday night condemned in strong terms, the violence that marred the by-election to fill the vacant seat for Ekiti East Constituency 1 in the State House Assembly.

A statement made available to newsmen by Mr. Yinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary, quoted Fayemi as saying that no one involved in the dastardly act would go unpunished.

The governor had therefore directed the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo, to ensure that everybody involved in the violent act were apprehended and brought to book, regardless of their party affiliation.

Gov. Fayemi commiserated with the families of those reported to have been killed in the mayhem as well as those who sustained injuries.

“ This violence is most unwarranted and deeply disturbing. I have instructed the police authorities to fish out the perpetrators and ensure they face the music.

” Our condolences to the families that lost loved ones and those who were injured.

” Government would not relent in efforts to always ensure the safety of lives and properties. We shall ensure all purveyors of violence are brought to book.”, the governor added.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to upholding the sacredness of life and sanctity of the electoral process.

It would be recalled that no fewer than three persons were on Saturday shot dead in Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East LGA during the bye-election.

Eyewitnesses said that hardly had the election started when persons suspected to be hired thugs invaded some polling centers, shooting people, and attempted to carry away ballot boxes.