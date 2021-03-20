Breaking: Pakistan PM Imran Khan hit by COVID, two days after inoculation

By Abankula

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, two days after he got the first jab of vaccination.

Khan is “self isolating at home,” health minister Faisal Sultan said in a tweet.

The Pakistani Dawn newspaper said Khan after receiving his vaccination, appealed to the nation to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This he said was to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as Pakistan is gripped by a third wave of the virus.

On Friday, Khan visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he toured Malakand University and inaugurated a new academic block and addressed a gathering of students.

He also visited the Swat Motorway, where he inaugurated the Swat Expressway Tunnels.

Soon after the news broke of his diagnosis, Twitter was flooded with a host of messages from politicians, celebrities and citizens, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Within a couple of minutes, #ImranKhan became the top trend on the social-media website.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said: “The people are Pakistan are praying for their beloved leader. May God return him to good health soon.”