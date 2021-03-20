Breaking: INEC halts Ekiti East bye-election; 3 voters killed

By
Michael Adesina
-
3 voters shot dead during Ekiti East bye-election

Political thugs opened fire during a local by-election in Ekiti on Saturday, leading to the death of three voters and left a policewoman critically injured.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Tella Adeniran, confirmed the incident.

Adeniran said the election was peaceful until arm-wielding hoodlums stormed two polling units of ward 009 unit 008 and 009 and started shooting sporadically.

This development led to the suspension of the bye-election to fill the vacant seat of Ekiti East Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly.

The INEC boss also revealed that one of its staff was critically injured.

