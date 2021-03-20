Arsenal block Thomas Partey from playing for Ghana

By Abankula

Arsenal FC have blocked their midfielder Thomas Partey from joining the Black Stars due to coronavirus quarantine rules.

The Black Stars are set to play South Africa and Sao Tome in their African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The £45m Arsenal signing is not the only star missing in Ghana’s squad.

Crystal Palace and Championship outfit Swansea City have also blocked brothers Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew from linking up with their Ghaaian team-mates.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have also prevented a number of their players from leaving for international duty.

South Africa is currently on the United Kingdom’s ‘red list’ of countries, meaning all arrivals from the country must isolate for 10 days.

Arsenal are reluctant to allow Partey spend ten days in isolation before joining their squad.