Amotekun probes fraticide in Igbokoda, shocking death of Kehinde Biletiri

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

A day after, Ondo State Security Network, code-named Amotekun is probing the murder of Kehinde Biletiri, stabbed to death by his sister Idowu.

The tragedy happened in Igbokoda, in the riverside Ilaje LGA.

It was a murder that has shocked the entire people of the town.

Idowu fatally stabbed Kehinde for complaining about her waywardness.

Reportedly, Idowu Biletiri was fond of partying and absconding from home for days.

Her brother, Kehinde Biletiri queried her about her latest escapade, when she returned home.

Instead of providing an answer, she decided to shut him up completely by stabbing him to death.

“The girl as usual returned home after some days and the brother queried her, seeking to know where she had been since these days”, a neighbour said.

“It seemed she was angered by the question.

“But instead of answering her brother, the girl went into the kitchen, took a knife, and stabbed her brother.

`’The brother bled to death”.

“It was the girl and her brother that were at home when the incident happened. We learnt that the parents were not at home.

“Before help could come, Kehinde Biletiri had died while the girl was arrested by Amotekun.

Ondo State police spokesperson, Tee Leo-Ikoro confirmed the incident, but he said the investigation is in the hands of Amotekun.

Idowu has been detained at Igbokada police station as investigation into the matter continues.