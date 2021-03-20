Actress Jaiye Kuti: I am not Pasuma’s wife

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, has debunked rumours that she is married to Fuji music star, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.

The actress made the denial at Inspire Nigeria Summit, a virtual summit held to motivate young Nigerians.

She said she got married to Pasuma in a movie, but the news went viral that she married him.

“There was a time I shot a movie with Pasuma. We had a wedding (in the movie) and the pictures were out there.

“The next thing I saw in the press was that ‘Jaiye Kuti marries Pasuma’.

“People did not even go to the body of the story to read what was actually there.

“They just saw the headline and concluded that I had really married Pasuma.

” When one wants to be great in life, people would say bad things about one.

“People could say things that could kill one instantly.

“The beauty of it is that one has one’s legs and one can keep going.

The actress said she also heard shocking stories about her like giving birth to her two kids for Pasuma.

“I don’t have the time to start explaining to everybody that we were only making a movie. I don’t explain things to people.

“When they greet me, they tell me to extend greetings to Pasuma, and I tell them that I will.

“When last did I see Pasuma? He was paid to work and he left.

Jaiye said that as an actress, rumours are part of the things they live with.

The actress also spoke about her marriage.

She said her husband is understanding and supportive, despite her busy schedule.

“My husband has been so much of a blessing.

“I have been on locations for months.

“I have been on the set of a TV series, ‘Borokini’ for seven months.

“We only come home on weekends. I come home on Saturdays and return Monday morning.

“I was away from the house for about seven months on that project.

“My husband is such a wonderful man, who is very understanding.

“In relationships, love is not enough.

‘Understanding is what makes a relationship work between a man and his wife; not love”, she said.