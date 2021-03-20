774,000 jobs: Buhari approves payment of stipends to participants

Michael Adeshina

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of the funds for the payment of stipends to the 774,000 participants of the Special Public Works Programme.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo confirmed the development in a statement released on Saturday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously directed a release of the funds for the payment of stipends to the 774,000 participants of the SPW programme,” Keyamo stated.

Keyamo added that he had directed the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to begin processing the payments and participants should begin to receive payments soon.

The Federal Government in January 2021, flagged off the 774, 000 jobs with each participant expected to receive N20, 000 each in the next three months.

The minister said participants will be paid through their bank verification numbers (BVN).

He said this is done to eliminate fraud and/or double payments to participants.

The minister added that participants who registered with different names shouldn’t expect payments.