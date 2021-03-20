7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, Tsunami warning triggered

Agency report

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck near the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

Japan public broadcaster NHK warned residents a tsunami of one metre was expected for Miyagi Prefecture.

The USGS said the quake was centred 34 kilometres (21 miles) east of Ishinomaki at a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles).

The strongest shaking, at an upper 5 on Japan’s shindo scale of 7, was felt in Miyagi.

Shaking was also felt in Tokyo, the Japanese capital.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.