Wasteful: Peter Obi slams $1.5 billion bill Port Harcourt refinery repairs

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi has faulted the approval of $1.5 billion by the Federal Government for the renovation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Peter Obi on Friday described the approval as worrisome to well-meaning Nigerians. According to Obi, approving such an amount for refinery repairs in light of Nigeria’s economic situation is a huge waste.

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP accused the leaders of worsening the country’s situation by their financial rascality.

Obi in a Twitter post said: “The news of the planned expenditure of a whopping $1.5 billion for Port Harcourt refinery repairs is worrisome to well-meaning Nigerians.

“In light of our precarious economic situation, it is a huge waste.

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the plan by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to rehabilitate the 32 year-old Port Harcourt Refinery with $1.5billion.