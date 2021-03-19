Viral Video: Watch Paul Pogba mesmerise opponents

By Abankula

How highly do you rate Paul Pogba of Manchester United as a midfielder?

This question was not originally crafted by P.M.News.

UEFA posed it when sharing a viral 10 second video of Pogba as he dribbled through opponents in a mesmerising move.

The clip which has been watched by over 2million people, was shot right in the midfield, during an old match involving United.

It was posted Thursday night as Pogba fired United into Europa League quarter-finals, with a vital goal.

He scored four minutes after he replaced Marcus Rashford, in the second half.

Certainly, the French man and World Cup winner still has the magic stuff, despite injuries.

Watch the video: