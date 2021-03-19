Umahi urges NANS to wage war against cultism

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Governor David Umahi has charged the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to initiate measures to stamp out cultism in tertiary institutions.

Umahi gave the charge on Friday while declaring open the 65th Emergency Senate Meeting of the association held at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

“The NANS leadership can decide that there would be no more cultism in schools and it would stand. Youths engage in cultism, robbery and kidnapping. Elders cannot kidnap or burn police stations.”

He said that all hands must be on deck to fight the menace because of its harmful effects on society.

Umahi described cultists as “weak people”, saying that they usually gathered to kill in order to protect their weakness.

“You cannot see any energetic or intelligent youth engaging in cultism. The number of cultists in our schools is few.

“It should also be mentioned that those who take delight in what murderers do are also hell-bound,” he said.

The governor, therefore, admonished students to shun killing, saying that “anyone that sheds blood will always have blood flowing in his generations”.

However, he commended the NANS leadership for acknowledging his administration’s strides in infrastructure development.

“Our projects are meant to protect the youths as future leaders.

“Also, you must be focused, hardworking and courageous to address the several socio-economic challenges confronting the country,” he said.

Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion and Welfare Matters, urged the youths to look beyond government employment and focus on entrepreneurship.

“Always put God first in all you do and be committed to achieving your goals, in spite of all distractions,” he said.

Mr Sunday Dayo, the President of the students’ body, commended the governor for his unparalleled achievements in infrastructure development.

“The governor has motivated us to contribute in making Nigeria attain its developmental goals,” Dayo said.