Sunshine Stars’ welfare officer, Abdulsalam, suspended

By Segun Giwa

Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulsalam, the Welfare Officer of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure has been suspended

Chris Okunnuwa, the club’s Media Officer in a statement, said Abdulsalam was suspended over his misconduct on Match Day 15 of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the welfare officer was suspended over the alleged assault of referee Joseph Ogabor.

The referee was reportedly assaulted in the dressing room on Sunday in Akure during their match against Nasarawa United FC of Lafia.

Ogabor was quoted as saying there were threats to his life and his safety was not guaranteed.

“Sunshine Stars have suspended Abdulsalam due to his conduct during the game against Nasarawa United.

“Abdulsalam will remain suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry process with the Ondo State FA and stadium security personnel.

“A definite pronouncement will be made at the end of the investigation,” the media officer said.

Sunahine Stars are presently 14th on the NPFL log with 18 points.