Sanwo-Olu approves release of 4 Lagos inmates

By Moji Eniola

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release and committal of the sentences of four inmates in the state’s correctional centres.

The Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), in a statement issued on Friday, said Sanwo-Olu gave the approval on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

Onigbanjo said the governor approved the release of one inmate and gave committal orders for the reduction of the sentences of three inmates.

“The Lagos State governor had given approval for the release of one convicted inmate, a committal of the death sentence of two inmates to life imprisonment.

“The governor also approved the committal of the life imprisonment of one inmate to 18 years imprisonment,” Onigbanjo said.

According to the attorney-general, the signed documents of approval by Sanwo-Olu has been presented to the state’s correctional centres for immediate processing.

NAN