Samia Suluhu Hassan Tanzania’s first female president sworn-in

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Tanzania’s first female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in.

The 61 year-old woman will be in office till 2025.

Hassan will complete the five-year tenure of President John Magufuli, who died on Wednesday of a heart ailment.

The Tanzanian history maker from Zanzibar, was sworn in at a ceremony at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Former presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Ali Hassan Mwinyi attended the event.

After the swearing-in, Hassan inspected the military parade, as the new commander-in-chief of Tanzania’s armed forces.

“I, Samia Suluhu Hassan, promise to be honest and obey and protect the constitution of Tanzania,” said the new president, as she took the oath of office.

Hassan is the third female head of state in Africa.

Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was the first. She ruled from 2006 till 2018.

Ethiopia’s current President Sahle-Work Zewde is Africa’s second female president.

But her role is mainly ceremonial.