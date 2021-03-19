Respite as Edo records zero COVID-19 case, death

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo state on Friday heaved a sigh of relief, as the state has witnessed a decline in case positivity and fatality rates, recording zero new cases and no death from the Coronavirus in 24 hours.

The State Covid-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, disclosed this during the daily virtual meeting of the State Covid-19 Taskforce, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Obi said the state recorded 18 new recoveries with 143 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.

He also disclosed that the state has also intensified vaccination across the state’s 18 local government areas.

According to him, “The vaccine is being administered in phases with front line workers being the first; the second, third and fourth phases include the elderly, those between 18-49 years with co-morbidities and the rest of the eligible population between the ages of 18 -49 years respectively.

“Edo State is witnessing a reduction in the number of infections, deaths and active cases. In the last 24 hours, we recorded 18 more recoveries, zero new cases, with no death from COVID-19.”

Obi while reiterating the need for residents to come out for the vaccination exercise, urged them to comply with preventive protocols against the spread of the virus.

He stated: “To sustain the gains recorded in the fight against the deadly virus, it is necessary for everyone to get vaccinated and after vaccination, ensure that all COVID-l9 guidelines are adhered to, to avoid a possible re-infection.

“We should therefore continue to adhere to all the basic preventive measures including vaccination and continue frequent hand washing with soap under running water, avoid close contacts, regular use of face masks and to observe all government preventive protocols for Covid-19.”