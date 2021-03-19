Photos: Fani-Kayode meets Yahaya Bello again

Kazeem Ugbodaga
L-R: Fani-Kayode, Bello and Bent
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has met with Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello again in Abuja.

The romance between the duo has gone a long way ever since it was rumoured that Fani-Kayode was on his way to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

At the meeting also was Senator Grace Bent. The meeting took place on Thursday.

Fani-Kayode said the meeting was to build bridges and that progress was being made.

He said: “Great day yesterday with my friend and brother Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi and my dearest sister Senator Grace Bent. Building bridges and making progress. We shall prevail!”

 

