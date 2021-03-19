Photo News: Joe Biden stumbles on the steps of Air Force One

By Abankula

President Joe Biden fell on his knees Friday as he missed the steps on Air Force One, for the journey to Atlanta, Georgia.

The 78 year-old American leader, who came into office on 20 January, was headding to Atlanta to meet Asian community leaders in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting at massage parlors.

According to reports, Biden recovered quickly from the stumble and carried on up the steps.

He gave a salute at the top before disappearing into the aircraft.