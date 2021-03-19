Okowa, Saraki commission road, school and staff quarters

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Sen. Bukola Saraki at the commissioning ceremony
L-R: Sen. Bukola Saraki and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa waving at the commissioning of Government Primary School, Asaba.

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and Sen. Bukola Saraki have on Friday commissioned newly constructed roads, Government Primary School and Staff Quarters in Asaba.

Okowa who recalled sitting beside the then-Senate President in Red Chambers, said it was exhilarating to invite Saraki to Delta state.

They also attended the first graduation of the 437 young women that participated in the Delta State Government’s Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training Programme (GEST).

At the graduation, Saraki reiterated that the #StrongerDelta agenda is not only committed to human capital development. But also focused on education and infrastructure – which are key components of holistic development.

Okowa and Saraki at the graduation ceremony

See more photos below

Okowa, Saraki oversee presents to be gifted to the graduates.
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Sen. Bukola Saraki at the commissioning ceremony

 

