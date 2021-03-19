NJC sends 18 names to Buhari for appointment as Appeal Court Justices (Full list)

By Kazeem Ugbodaga
The National Judicial Council, NJC, has recommended 18 names to President Muhammadu Buhari to be appointed as Justices of the Appeal Court.
The NJC, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Soji Oye also recommended eight to be appointed as Heads of Court.
The decision was taken at the NJC’s 94th Meeting held on 17 to 18 December, 2020, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Muhammad.
The statement said “The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its 94th Meeting held on 17 to 18 December, 2020, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the Governors of Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Delta States twenty-six (26) successful candidates for appointment as Justices of Court of Appeal and Heads of Court in Nigeria.”
See full list below
EIGHTEEN (18) JUSTICES, COURT OF APPEAL
Hon. Justice Bature Isah Gafai
Hon. Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo
Hon. Justice Waziri Abdul-Azeez
Hon. Justice Yusuf Alhaji Bashir
Hon. Justice Usman A. Musale
Hon. Justice Jauro Ibrahim Wakili
Hon. Justice Abba Bello Mohammed
Hon. Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma
Hon. Justice Danlami Zama Senchi
Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Abubakar
Hon. Justice Hassan Muslim Sule
Hon. Justice Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu
Hon. Justice Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen
Hon. Justice Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi
Hon. Justice Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck
Hon. Justice Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke
Hon. Justice Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe
Hon. Justice Bola Samuel Ademola
CHIEF JUDGE, FCT, ABUJA
Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi
CHIEF JUDGE, RIVERS STATE
Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi
CHIEF JUDGE, NASARAWA STATE
Hon. Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu
CHIEF JUDGE, KOGI STATE
Hon. Justice Sunday Omeiza Otu
CHIEF JUDGE, JIGAWA STATE
Hon. Justice Umar Maigari Sadiq
CHIEF JUDGE, EBONYI STATE
Hon. Justice Ngene Anagu Elvis
CHIEF JUDGE, DELTA STATE
Hon. Justice Theresa T. Obiajulu Ogochukwu Diai
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, DELTA STATE
Hon. Justice Patience Onuwa Elumeze