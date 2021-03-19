New market leader promises inclusive administration

Alhaja Sikirat Ejide, the newly installed Market Leader (Iyaloja) of the popular Oshodi market on Friday promised to carry all market women and men along in the administration of the market.

The Iyaloja, who said this in Lagos, added that good market administration would be her primary focus.

“I am happy that the installation was successful, my focus will be good in terms of administration.

“I will carry my people along and resolve issues amicably; I will ensure that we communicate our needs to the council.

“I just want to appeal to my people to help me succeed by supporting me and together we can drive a good course,” she said.

She was installed by the Iyaloja–General of Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo.

In her address, Iyaloja General of Lagos implored the new Iyaloja-General Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area (LGA) to rise to the responsibilities of her office.

Ojo charged her to ensure that all markets under her control complied with the regulations of the Lagos market and wished that her reign would promote peace in her domain.

“I present to you staff of office as the new Iyaloja general Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, may your reign continue to bring harmony to your members, bring happiness and joyful moments in your domain and Lagos state.

“I implore you to ensure strict compliance with Lagos State market regulations,” Afolashade Tinubu-Ojo said.