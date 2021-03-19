Lagos police arrest gay rapist Jane Otubo

By Muhaimin Oloowoporoku

A 28-year-old gay Jane Otubo has been arrested by the Lagos Police Command for homosexuality.

Otubo, a male food seller who hails from Enugu State, was arrested by operatives attached to the Makinde Police Station in Oshodi.

The suspect was nabbed after attempting to forcefully have carnal knowledge of one Francis Azeez who had spent a week at his place.

Lagos State police command in a statement said:

“The suspected gay had invited one Francis Azeez who resides at Gwagwalada Area of Abuja and paid for his transportation fare to his place in Mafoluku, promising to assist him to establish a business.

“Trouble broke out when Otubo made frantic attempts to have unlawful carnal knowledge of the invitee who had spent a week with him.

“The guest, Francis, who resisted him, made efforts to escape to Abuja in the morning when he was assaulted severally by the suspect.

“This attracted the neighbors’ attention who eventually informed the Police.

“The Landlord of the suspect, popularly called Alfa, confirmed the allegation of Francis that the suspect had been indulging in the infamous act of which the Landlord had settled several issues relating to his improper and criminal act in this regard.”

The command also announced the arrest of Onuorah Obi, a suspected serial rapist.

Onuorah who resides at 1 Buari Oloto Street, Ago Okota allegedly raped a 25-year-old lady and recorded her nude pictures on video.