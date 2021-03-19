Lagos Deputy Gov. Hamzat attends Jakande’s special Jumaat

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has urged Nigerians to take responsibility for their families in order to build a better Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor made this call today at a special Jumaat Service organized in honour of Late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

Dr Hamzat emphasized the need for a stronger family tie stating “We all come from somewhere, we all have our fathers, mothers, uncles and aunties”.

”We are Africans not just the parents but a community that looks after one another”, he said, adding that we should not allow other cultures to destroy ours, urging the need to put more effort into our families. Every religion beliefs in family and as Africans that is how it will always be.

Underling the importance of the family, Dr Hamzat stated that the government are building infrastructure but if the family is not intact, all efforts will not be meaningful.

According to him, one can build bridges but what is important is the man, how do you build that man? How can a Nigerian be first-class anywhere in the world? These are questions begging for answers.

Speaking on the legacies of Late Lateef Kayode Jakande, Dr Hamzat stated that the Late Governor had four pillars during his administration; Free Education, Health, Rural-Urban Integration and Employment which is similar to the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Imam of the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Saliu Olorungbebe tasked the government to implement policies and laws especially motorcycles riding on BRT lanes saying if the Late Jakande was scared to do the the right things the legacy laid down will not have been in place today.

Imam Saliu added that “this is the time for our leaders to reflect on how the Late Lateef Kayode Jakande’s administration has impacted on the lives of the people, the Late Jakande made people become owners of houses”.

He reiterated that the government should not be scared of implementing laws out of fear that the citizens will not vote for them. Otherwise, the government will not achieve stipulated goals.