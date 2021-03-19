Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retires

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC champion has retired from the competition.

Dana White, President of the UFC confirmed it on Twitter earlier on Friday. He tweeted, “He is 100 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work Khabib. Thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend.”

Khabib announced his retirement previously but made a shocking return back to the ring.

The UFC star after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020 to defend his lightweight title for the third time, stunned the world by announcing his retirement

The 32-year-old finished with a perfect 29-0 career record and 13-0 UFC record.

He also retired as the lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov’s father and coach, Abdulmanap, died in July 2020 after complications from Covid-19.

Nurmagomedov said he talked with his mother for three days before deciding to accept the fight with Gaethje.

An emotional Nurmagomedov said after his July fight: “Today, this was my last fight. Ain’t no way I’m going to come here without my father.”

White had reportedly held out hope that the Russian fighter might make a return to the Octagon in the future.