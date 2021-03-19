Kanye West not so rich: Forbes issues downgrade

By Abankula

The reported wealth of Kanye West has come under scrutiny after reports he was the wealthiest African American. Forbes has now issued a downgrade.

Earlier report quoting Bloomberg put his net worth at $6.6 billion.

But Forbes has allocated him a $1.8 billion fortune, a fraction of the money he was accredited with in prior reports.

The attributed wealth to the Famous artist, 43, came in the wake of a Bloomberg report that his Yeezy brand is worth in the range of $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion, with him holding onto another $1.7 billion.

But Forbes said late Thursday that West’s wealth grew from $1.3 billion in May of 2020 to $1.8 billion.

The report states that the wealthiest Black person in the country is Vista Equity CEO Robert F. Smith with $6 billion.

Worldwide, Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote leads all black people with a net worth of $11.8 billion.