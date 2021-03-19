Jonathan felicitates with Gov. Ugwuanyi at 57

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on the occasion of his 57th birthday, describing him as a humble public servant.

The former President who stated this in a goodwill message he personally signed, prayed to God to grant the Governor sound health and wisdom as he strives to improve the lives of the people of his state.

“I celebrate with you and the people of Enugu State on the occasion of your 57th birthday.

“As a politician, you have served the people of Enugu State with dedication, humility and passion both in the executive and legislative arms of government.

“You have distinguished yourself as a good and peace-loving administrator by entrenching the principles of democracy in your style of governance and leadership.

“As you celebrate, I pray God will bless you with sound health, peace and wisdom.”