International Women’s Day: Jumia women recount upward career growth

By Adedoyin Giwa

It’s a season of prominence for the female gender. The 2021 International Women’s Day celebration of March 8th was followed by the Mothering Day celebration a few days later.

It has thus been a week-long celebration of female accomplishments and the promotion of gender equality in social, cultural and political endeavours across the globe.

It is in the light of this, Africa’s leading e-tailer, Jumia has continued to recognize and celebrate Jumia “Sheroes” who work behind the scenes to ensure seamless and quality delivery of service to customers.

Last week, Jumia celebrated Yusuf Modupe, and Neto Cherish both of whom were frontline workers in Jumia warehouses during the heat of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Jumia is proud of its company policies that enable equal workplace and career growth opportunities.

Therefore, the company is celebrating another set of female employees who have risen through the ranks in the different sections of the company.

Next in line is Egure Gloria, who is the Regional Manager in the Network Sorting Center at Jumia. She manages activities in the Northern and the Eastern Regions.

Gloria has managed to grow through the Jumia hierarchy after joining the company as a worker in the processing unit. She appreciates the working environment which has allowed her to move up the ladder.

“I joined Jumia seven years ago. This is a workplace that promotes equal gender opportunity. I started my journey with the order Processing Unit. As an operator, I picked, packed and shipped. However, today, I am the Regional Manager in the Network Sorting Center. I manage the North and the Eastern Regions,” she explained.

Another female employee who has benefited from equal workplace opportunity at Jumia is Iretioluwa Akapo, who is a Service Request Operator at one of the Jumia warehouses. According to her, working at Jumia has been an amazing ride with growth opportunities.

“I have been with the department for three years and I must say it has been an amazing journey. Over time, I was able to move from the queue management team to the service request team. I must say it has been an amazing journey working in a company that allows for quality for both genders,” she said.

No doubt that the movement for gender equality is one that is on a long journey to attainment.

Despite the current disparity gap, women have continued to thrive in different fields of endeavour dominated by men.

While the clamour for gender inclusion continues, it is pertinent that individuals and organisations make it a necessity to celebrate the achievements of females within their ranks, as this will go a long way in achieving much-touted equity.