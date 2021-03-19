I’m single but not searching – Ex-BBNaija Diane

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane Russet, has warned those trying to match-make her with male friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to desist.

She cautioned matchmakers to desist from “shipping” her with any of her male friends or colleagues.

Diane was reacting to a tweet from a fan by a Twitter user who wished she dated DMW music star, Mayorkun.

“I don’t know if they’ve met before, but Diane Russet and Mayorkun would make the cutest couple,” the fan had tweeted.

I don’t know if they’ve met before, but Diane Russet and Mayorkun would make the cutest couple😩🔥🔥🔥 — 🇿🇦🌻Pretty lady who no like no stress 🌻 (@ntombenhleeee) March 17, 2021

Diane responded: “I understand people care, but please, I don’t want to be shipped with any of my male friends or colleagues. I am single and unavailable.

“Chapters that have been closed let it remain closed. Any tweet disguised as a joke I will block #respectfully Love and light always.”

I understand people care, but please, I don't want to be shipped with any of my male friends or colleagues. I am single and unavailable.

Chapters that have been closed let it remain closed.

Any tweet disguised as a joke I will block #respectfully

Love and light always. — Official_DianeRusset (@DianeRusset) March 17, 2021