Illegal operations: Lagos seals 2 health facilities

The Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) on Friday sealed two health facilities for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

Dr. Olayinka Daniel, Head, Monitoring Unit of the Agency, who led the Monitoring and Inspection Team disclosed that the facilities, St’ Klaus German Hospital located at 1, Nwachukwu Street, Okota and Excel Medical Diagnostic Services located at 143, Isolo Road, Ikotunegbe were shut down for infractions including quackery, lack of qualified medical personnel, non-registration of facilities and lack of basic equipment.

“The Agency decided to seal these facilities for various reasons including quackery, lack of qualified medical personnel, non-registration of facilities and lack of basic equipment.

All healthcare facilities in the State are required by the Health Sector Reform Law of 2006 to register with the Agency and renew their registration annually, any facility that fails to do so would be sanctioned accordingly, he explained.

While emphasizing the commitment of the State Government in sustaining the fight against quackery and unprofessional conducts in the system, he explained that the Agency will go a step further in prosecuting the facilities to serve as deterrent to other facilities who are operating illegally across the State.

He warned that the state government will not tolerate any form of illegal health practices and urged all health facility operators across the state to abide strictly with the set standards to avoid sanction.

He advised new facilities to register with the Agency before starting operations to protect the health of the people adding that existing registered operators should ensure prompt renewal of their certificate to avoid sanction.

He urged the public to continue supporting the government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of health facilities by reporting people behind such acts to the Agency to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizens.