Gunmen rain bullets on Correctional Service bus, kill 2, free inmate in Anambra

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Two persons were killed on Friday by gunmen who attacked a bus belonging to the Nigerian Correctional Service conveying a suspect to court for trial in Ekwulobia area of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

One of those killed in the incident which occurred around 11 am was an armed guard of Nigerian Correctional Service.

It was also learnt that an inmate of Aguata Custodial Centre escaped from a Correctional Service Vehicle after the attack.

There were speculations that a brother of the escapee inmate planned the attack

But a source identified the other persons killed in the attack as a police woman.

While confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of Anambra Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr Francis Ekechukwu, said the incident was in tune with unprovoked attacks and killings of security operatives by yet to be identified gunmen in the state in recent times.

“You know these attacks have been on for sometimes now, but we never envisaged it will get to us. Yes, there was an attack on our men, and two persons were killed. One of them is our staff, but the other is not.

“We are still investigating. We will issue a press release about this soon, but for now, we are trying to unravel how it happened and to go after the criminals. It was a gun duel, but two people were killed as a result,” he said.

The attack took place on a day that Governor Willie Obiano celebrated his seventh anniversary in office.

During a ceremony held in commemoration of the anniversary, the governor boasted that security has improved under him.

But contrary to the claim, a yet to be identified gang of armed men had killed three policemen at Neni junction in Anaocha Local Government Area of the State.

The gunmen set the patrol vehicle of the police officers set ablaze.

The Naval officers were reportedly killed at Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.