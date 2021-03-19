Gunmen attack prison transport vehicle, kill 2

By Peter Okolie

Gunmen on Friday attacked a vehicle of the Nigerian Correctional Service conveying some inmates to court in Anambra, killing two officials.

Witnesses said that the incident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. around Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area.

Friday’s incident occurred barely 24 hours after hoodlums attacked and killed some naval and police officers at three different checkpoints in the state and made away with their weapons.

It was not clear whether the gunmen released the inmates on the bus or took away the weapons of the NCS officials at the time of the report.

However, an eyewitness said that some of the officials and inmates in the vehicle ran for their lives.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Francis Ekechukwu, expressed dismay over the attack and said the service had launched an investigation into the incident.

Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the investigation had begun with a view to arresting the hoodlums.

“It is very unfortunate, but police operatives swiftly responded and chased the hoodlums away. An investigation is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of this act,” Tochukwu said.

NAN