Gov. Masari backs return of presidency to south in 2023

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has thrown his weight behind the zoning formula which favours the south for the 2023 presidency.

Masari, during his chat with Channels Television on Thursday, said a non-northerner ought to have a shot at the presidency when President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure ends.

Masari said: “With regards to zoning, fair is fair. If you ask me, I would, as a person, Aminu think we should move the presidency to the southern part of the country.”

Although he did not specify which particular geographical region of the south should produce the next Presidency, he, however, added, “South is South.”

Masari added that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has a bright future in the country when compared to other parties.

He said the APC came at a time when the economy was in a comatose situation, hence the introduction of social programmes link the TraderMoni, AnchorBorrower, School feeding among several others.