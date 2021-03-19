Ganduje swears in Hajiya Aminatu as Perm. Secretary

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has sworn in Hajiya Aminatu Muhammad as a Permanent Secretary in Kano Civil Service.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ganduje said civil servants, especially permanent secretaries, played great roles in the formulation and implementation of government policies.

According to him, the new permanent secretary would live up to expectations.

He urged the new permanent secretary to discharge her duties without fear or favour, saying that one of the core objectives of the present administration was to serve the people of the state and ensure the protection of their interests.

Ganduje promised to sustain the participation of women in governance.

The governor added that gender equity would continue to receive the topmost priority of his administration in the years ahead.

NAN