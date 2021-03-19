Faces at Late Jakande’s special Jumaat prayer (Photos)

By Efunla Ayodele

Lagos state government on Friday organised a Jumat service to honour Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande as part of the activities lined up to mark the 40th-day funeral.

The deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and other statesmen gathered at the Alausa Central Mosque to honour the deceased and pray for the family he left behind.

PM NEWS notes that the 40th-day funeral activities started on Wednesday, 17th March 2021 and will end on Tuesday, 23rd March 2021.

