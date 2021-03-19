Home Nigeria News Photo News Faces at Late Jakande’s special Jumaat prayer (Photos)

Faces at Late Jakande’s special Jumaat prayer (Photos)

By
Nimot Sulaimon
-
Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, other Muslim faithfuls at Ikeja Central Mosque, Alausa
L-R: Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Religion (Islam), Abdullahi Jebe; Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo; Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and Son of the Late Lateef Jakade, Ayodeji Jakande at the special Jumaat Service organized in honour of Late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

By Efunla Ayodele

Lagos state government on Friday organised a Jumat service to honour Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande as part of the activities lined up to mark the 40th-day funeral.

The deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and other statesmen gathered at the Alausa Central Mosque to honour the deceased and pray for the family he left behind.

PM NEWS notes that the 40th-day funeral activities started on Wednesday, 17th March 2021 and will end on Tuesday, 23rd March 2021.

See more photos below

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, other Muslim faithful at Ikeja Central Mosque, Alausa
Chief Imam of Lagos State, Alhaji Saliu
Late Lateef Jakande’s family

Special Jumaat prayer organised for Late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.
Special Jumaat prayer organised for Late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar