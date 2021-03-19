EFCC arraigns two “Yahoo boys” in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, arraigned two persons, Aremu Ridwan Kunle and Adegboyega Adisa Adebayo before Justice Iyabo Yerima of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan for alleged internet fraud.

Aremu was separately charged with eight counts while Adegboyega was docked on a two count charge. Their charges border on obtaining money under false pretence contrary to Section 1(2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

Aremu pleaded guilty to counts 1,2,5,7 and 8 and not guilty to counts 3, 4 and 6 of his charge, while

Adegboyega pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the two counts preferred against him.

In view of their plea, prosecution counsel, Ben Ubi asked for a date to review facts of the case against Aremu on the counts he pleaded ‘guilty’ to and a date for trial for the second defendant. He also prayed the Court to remand the defendants with the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Justice Yerima ordered that Aremu be remanded at the Ojo Correctional Centre and Adegboyega, at the Oyo Correctional Centre, Abolongo.

Both cases were adjourned till May 6, 2021