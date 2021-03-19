DPR seals filling stations selling petrol above N165

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR in Imo State has sealed some petrol stations for selling PMS above the authorized price at N165.

On Friday, the Zonal Controller of DPR in Imo, Roseline Wilki, led a team of officials on a routine monitoring exercise in Owerri, the state capital.

“We are here to ensure that there is quality, to ensure availability of the product, and to ensure that you don’t have adulterated product and that there is no hoarding,” Wilki told reporters at one of the filling stations sealed.

She added, “We are here to ensure that the operators are selling within the government-approved pump price.

“We will definitely sanction those that are not selling within the (government approved) pump price and for the adulteration; we will make sure that they (consumers) get the right product.”

According to the DPR zonal controller, it was necessary for them to monitor petrol stations because of the outcry over the increase in the price of petrol.

She stated that the action of the erring independent marketers was against the directive of the Federal Government on the sale of the product.

She urged residents to disregard any rumour of an increase in the pump price of petrol.