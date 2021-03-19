DJ Cuppy drops lawsuit against Davido’s aide, Israel DMW

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

DJ Cuppy, full name Florence Otedola has announced her decision to drop the defamation lawsuit against Davido’s aide, Israel Afeare.

The billionaire’s daughter revealed this on Twitter. she wrote, “Following the public apology of Israel Afeare, I have decided to no longer proceed with the lawsuit and have instructed my lawyers accordingly.

“As social media users, I hope we can all learn from this, and ensure that we have valid facts before we speak on matters.”

Israel months back made allegations against DJ Cuppy over issues she had with singer, Zlatan Ibile.

The Davido aide claimed Cuppy did not compensate Zlatan, despite the commercial success of the 2019 hit song, Gelato.

Afeare further alleged that the disc jockey took Zlatan for her fundraiser in Abuja where she made billions of Naira.

He claimed Cuppy did not pay Zlatan or she cater for his accommodation.

Cuppy after the allegations threatened to sue Israel for libel and defamation as she denied all the allegations.