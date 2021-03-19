Covenant University sacks disgraced lecturer Stephen Ukenna

Covenant University has sacked Dr. Stephen Ukenna, the disgraced lecturer arrested for raping a 17 year old student in his office.

He was dismissed with immediate effect by the Chancellor and President of the University’s board, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Ukenna lectured in the Department of Business Management at the University, from 2017.

Ota Area Police Command in Ogun state arrested him 11 March for “forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of the student.”

The arrest followed a report by the parents of the victim.

Ukenna, according to police spokesman, had lured the girl into his office on the pretense that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.

“But on getting to the lecture’s office, he locked the office door and forcefully had sex with her on top of the table in his office.

Upon the report, the Area Commander Ota, Acp Muyideen Obe sent his men to arrest the lecturer.

Ukenna admitted having the unlawful sex.

The disgraced lecturer graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University with a Doctor of Philosophy in Marketing.