Champions League Q-finals: Madrid face Liverpool, Bayern draw PSG

By Abankula

Spanish giants, Real Madrid have been drawn to face 2019 champions Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

According to the draw for the quarter-finals made today, Chelsea will face Porto.

Currents champions Bayern Munich will face their 2020 final opponents Paris Saint-Germain.

English Premier League leaders, Manchester City will tackle Borussia Dortmund.

The quarter-final first legs will take place on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 April, with the returns set for Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 April.

The semi-final ties are scheduled for 27/28 April and 4/5 May.

The final match will be held in Istanbul.